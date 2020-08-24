Heat and Severe Storm Threat Prompt “First Alert Day”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A "First Alert Day" has been issued through tonight for the threat of severe weather.

A stationary boundary to our north will sag slightly to the south tonight. A line of storms is expected to develop along it fueled by the very warm and humid temperatures today. There does remain the threat of strong and severe storms as we move into the overnight hours. Gusty winds and hail look to be the main threat into early Tuesday morning. While there are still some questions on what will develop, the best chance looks to be Madison and points northward.

This boundary then stalls out and retreats north through midweek. This allows the warm and humid air mass to remain in place. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index values at times approaching 100 degrees. A cold front will approach by late Thursday into Friday. This will bring a better chance of widespread rain and storm activity along with more seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

