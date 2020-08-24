Advertisement

Heat and Severe Storm Threat Prompt “First Alert Day”

Storm Threat Is Overnight
Dangerous heat followed by severe storms.
Dangerous heat followed by severe storms.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A "First Alert Day" has been issued through tonight for the threat of severe weather.

A stationary boundary to our north will sag slightly to the south tonight. A line of storms is expected to develop along it fueled by the very warm and humid temperatures today. There does remain the threat of strong and severe storms as we move into the overnight hours. Gusty winds and hail look to be the main threat into early Tuesday morning. While there are still some questions on what will develop, the best chance looks to be Madison and points northward.

This boundary then stalls out and retreats north through midweek. This allows the warm and humid air mass to remain in place. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index values at times approaching 100 degrees. A cold front will approach by late Thursday into Friday. This will bring a better chance of widespread rain and storm activity along with more seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Borderline dangerous heat Monday afternoon and strong storms possible Monday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
A line of strong to severe storms could impact the area Monday night

Forecast

Increasing heat and humidity through midweek

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Monday - Wednesday

Forecast

Low chance for showers and storms through Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
A few showers and storms can't be ruled out Saturday night through Sunday

Forecast

Few storms this weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Warm temperatures remain.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Above normal temperatures remain.

Forecast

Rain needed, small chance this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Best chance of rain comes Saturday evening and night.

Forecast

Sunny and mild end of the week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Low rain chances over the next week.

Forecast

No shortage of sunshine this week

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rain and storm chances could return this weekend

Forecast

Refreshingly cool night ahead

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will drop into the 50s area wide tonight.

Forecast

Pleasant summer weather this week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
This week is not going to be too hot or humid