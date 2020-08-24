Advertisement

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- A person has been hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.” Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting.

They say the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.

