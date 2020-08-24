Advertisement

Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives past Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives past Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter.

Together, they led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-106 win over the Orlando Magic to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.

Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

