Milwaukee Bucks “praying for the recovery” of man shot by officer in Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted their support for the Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha.

“The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake... Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the team wrote in its statement.

“We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community,” it read.

The statement added that the Bucks will stand for all black lives. The organization demanded “accountability and systemic change” and will work to enact the changes needed to prevent these instances from happening in the future.

“I would just like to send out my thoughts and prayers to Jacob Blake and his family...we need to have change, we need to be better.” pic.twitter.com/qf6qAsnopc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 24, 2020

The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin yesterday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community. Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist.

