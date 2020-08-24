Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks “praying for the recovery” of man shot by officer in Kenosha

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the team wrote
(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted their support for the Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha.

“The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake... Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the team wrote in its statement.

“We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community,” it read.

The statement added that the Bucks will stand for all black lives. The organization demanded “accountability and systemic change” and will work to enact the changes needed to prevent these instances from happening in the future.

MORE: Biden: Kenosha police officer’s shots “pierce the soul of our nation”

The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin yesterday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community.

Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist.

Milwaukee bucks

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

