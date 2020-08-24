National Guard authorized to help Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Guard soldiers will be ready to assist law enforcement personnel in Kenosha County.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers authorized a request from the local officials for the Guard to help them protect the county’s infrastructure and make sure people in Kenosha can gather safely. He explained everyone should be able “to express their anger and frustration” without any fear of being unsafe.”

The governor said 125 soldiers are expected to reach the city sometime Monday night. He described the activation as a limited mobilization supporting the needs of local law enforcement.

The statement from the Governor’s Office noted that the National Guard is prohibited from blocking people from protesting peacefully.

The National Guard was also deployed earlier this year in several cities around Wisconsin, including Madison, during protests in the death of George Floyd.

Protests erupted around Kenosha overnight following the shooting of a Black man by a police officer. Widely-circulated video of the event appears to show the officer shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back as he tried to get into a vehicle.

Prior to announcing the Guard activation, Evers ordered lawmakers to return for a special session to take up his police reform legislation.

