Pence to deliver commencement at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Pence was just in Wisconsin last week
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin(CBS Newspath)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Wisconsin to deliver the commencement address Saturday at Wisconsin Lutheran College in a suburb of Milwaukee.

The college in Franklin announced Pence’s plans last week and the White House confirmed the visit on Monday.

Pence was just in Wisconsin last week for a stop that coincided with the Democratic National Convention.

The private college with about 1,200 students defended its decision to invite Pence in a statement posted on its website. More than 230 students and alumni signed an open letter posted online objecting to the visit.

