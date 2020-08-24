Advertisement

Police investigate body found at Warner Park

The body of the deceased was discovered by someone that was known to him
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a man was discovered deceased in a wooded portion of Warner Park near the Sherman Ave Monday afternoon, according to an incident report released Monday.

The body of the deceased was discovered by someone that was known to him. Police say it is believed the person who found him frequented the park and shelter area of the park together.

At this time, police say there is no evidence of trauma but the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is being scheduled.

