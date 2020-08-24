Republican National Convention kicks off Monday, Madison delegate prepares to participate virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Republican National Convention is set to kick-off Monday, but much like the Democratic National Convention, it will be significantly scaled back.

Originally set to fully take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, the convention will now feature just a portion of delegates from each state there to conduct official business. On Monday, a little more than 300 delegates will be there in-person to formally nominate President Trump. Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to make an appearance.

A RNC delegate from the Madison area, Scott Grabins, said he will participate from home virtually.

“Received some emails from our delegation explaining when there would be some Zoom opportunities throughout the week where we could meet with delegation and participate in some calls that way,” Grabins said.

The other parts of the convention will largely take place in Washington D.C. First Lady Melania Trump will make a speech Tuesday in front of a small audience, while President Trump is expected to formally accept his nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on the final day of the convention in front of a larger crowd.

Republican strategist and RNC alternate delegate, Bill McCoshen, said one thing viewers can expect is more live events and speeches.

”There wasn’t a lot of pop, a lot of sizzle, in the DNC. I think you will see the opposite from the RNC. Truthfully, four day conventions are a little bit more people could stomach these days, but it will all build up to the president speaking on Thursday night,” he said.

Republicans shared a lineup of speakers for the convention. Among them, the father of a student shot and killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and two of President Trump’s children.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

“By the end of this we should have a pretty good idea where this race is going to start. There is a little over 70 days to go, and this is the sprint to the end,” McCoshen said.

