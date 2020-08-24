Advertisement

Republican National Convention kicks off Monday, Madison delegate prepares to participate virtually

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Republican National Convention is set to kick-off Monday, but much like the Democratic National Convention, it will be significantly scaled back.

Originally set to fully take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, the convention will now feature just a portion of delegates from each state there to conduct official business. On Monday, a little more than 300 delegates will be there in-person to formally nominate President Trump. Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to make an appearance.

A RNC delegate from the Madison area, Scott Grabins, said he will participate from home virtually.

“Received some emails from our delegation explaining when there would be some Zoom opportunities throughout the week where we could meet with delegation and participate in some calls that way,” Grabins said.

The other parts of the convention will largely take place in Washington D.C. First Lady Melania Trump will make a speech Tuesday in front of a small audience, while President Trump is expected to formally accept his nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on the final day of the convention in front of a larger crowd.

Republican strategist and RNC alternate delegate, Bill McCoshen, said one thing viewers can expect is more live events and speeches.

”There wasn’t a lot of pop, a lot of sizzle, in the DNC. I think you will see the opposite from the RNC. Truthfully, four day conventions are a little bit more people could stomach these days, but it will all build up to the president speaking on Thursday night,” he said.

Republicans shared a lineup of speakers for the convention. Among them, the father of a student shot and killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and two of President Trump’s children.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

“By the end of this we should have a pretty good idea where this race is going to start. There is a little over 70 days to go, and this is the sprint to the end,” McCoshen said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Enough is enough.”: Some parents upset over Dane County virtual schooling order

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Public health officials said in order for schools to begin reopening some grades, cases need to be an average of 39 per day for at least four consecutive weeks.

News

Former Gov. Scott Walker to give speech nominating Mike Pence at RNC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

State

Wisconsin lawmakers divided over new passed bill to fund USPS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
In a rare Saturday session, a bill passed in the house that would send 25 billion dollars in new funding to the USPS.

Crime

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person has been hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene.

Latest News

Dog therapy and training

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dog therapy is seeing more demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Private school raises over $70k for lawsuit against public health order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Madison private school has raised over $70,000 for a lawsuit against the recent Public Health Madison & Dane County emergency order that requires school grades 3-12 begin the school year with online instruction.

News

Dane Co. Sheriff Mahoney remembers Deputy Rick Treadwell

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney mourned the death of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell due to COVID-19 at a press conference Sunday.

VOD Recordings

Remembering Anisa Scott

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC News at 6 p.m. Saturday edition

News

Vice President Pence to speak at Wisconsin Lutheran College commencement, students petition for him not to

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School officials defend the decision, saying Pence promotes strong Christian values, however the authors of the letter say Pence has been a “divisive and degrading” leader.

News

Rock Co. deputies rescue struggling boaters in Sugar River

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Three Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office ran through the woods for 2.5 miles to rescue two people struggling in the Sugar River Saturday night.