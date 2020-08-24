State Street businesses damaged early Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least two State Street businesses were damaged early Monday morning.

According to Madison Police, a group of 20 to 30 people gathered at the top of State Street around midnight, and started to walk down the street attempting to smash windows.

Police say the vandalism was over by the time officers arrived, and the crowd moved back up State Street. The crowd dispersed around 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

