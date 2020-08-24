Advertisement

State Street businesses damaged early Monday morning

State Street damage
State Street damage(WMTV)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least two State Street businesses were damaged early Monday morning.

According to Madison Police, a group of 20 to 30 people gathered at the top of State Street around midnight, and started to walk down the street attempting to smash windows.

Police say the vandalism was over by the time officers arrived, and the crowd moved back up State Street. The crowd dispersed around 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

12 bullet holes found in homes and vehicles early Monday morning

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Two residences and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning.

State

Protest erupts after Kenosha police shoot man from behind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor.

News

“Enough is enough.”: Some parents upset over Dane County virtual schooling order

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Public health officials said in order for schools to begin reopening some grades, cases need to be an average of 39 per day for at least four consecutive weeks.

News

Republican National Convention kicks off Monday, Madison delegate prepares to participate virtually

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The other parts of the convention will largely take place in Washington D.C. First Lady Melania Trump will make a speech Tuesday in front of a small audience, while President Trump is expected to formally accept his nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on the final day of the convention in front of a larger crowd.

Latest News

News

Former Gov. Scott Walker to give speech nominating Mike Pence at RNC

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

State

Wisconsin lawmakers divided over new passed bill to fund USPS

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
In a rare Saturday session, a bill passed in the house that would send 25 billion dollars in new funding to the USPS.

Crime

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person has been hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene.

Dog therapy and training

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dog therapy is seeing more demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Private school raises over $70k for lawsuit against public health order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Madison private school has raised over $70,000 for a lawsuit against the recent Public Health Madison & Dane County emergency order that requires school grades 3-12 begin the school year with online instruction.

News

Dane Co. Sheriff Mahoney remembers Deputy Rick Treadwell

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney mourned the death of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell due to COVID-19 at a press conference Sunday.