Wisconsin lawmakers divided over new passed bill to fund USPS

The bill is expected to face challenges in the senate.
USPS
USPS(WHSV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lawmakers on Capitol hill are making promises to deliver more aid to the U.S Postal Service.

In a rare Saturday session, a bill passed in the house that would send 25 billion dollars in new funding to the USPS.

Wisconsin lawmakers are divided over the plan.

“I’m going to vote no. The post office has cash on hand,” Republican U.S. Rep. Glen Grothman said. “They can take ten billion dollars out of a stimulus package and the post office is making more money than they were a year ago.”

“None of these problems had to happen,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said. “This chaos was created by Donald Trump, but Congress can fix it.”

More than two dozen Republicans broke with the president and backed the bill, which passed 257-150. The bill is expected to face significant challenges in the senate.

