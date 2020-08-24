Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since June

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday typically sees the fewest new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Dept. of Health Services and, while it remains to be seen if the same holds true this week, one thing is for sure: the agency just reported the lowest number of positive tests in a single day in nearly two months.

According to DHS’ latest figures, the number of new cases fell below 400, dipping to 392, the lowest point since late June. On top of that, no new deaths were reported, leaving at 1,081 the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus.

While the new COVID-19 cases sit at a recent low, the total number of tests tallied was also much lower than usual. Because only 4,865 tests were recorded, the percentage of them that came back positive was still eight percent, only a tenth of a point lower than the 14-day rolling average.

Additionally, because 455 cases were reported last Monday, only 73 more than this week, the seven day rolling average did not move far either. It slipped from 674 to 665 cases per day over the past week.

With the latest numbers included, 70,854 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin since the outbreak began, 7,445 of which remain active, DHS numbers show.

