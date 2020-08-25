3rd suspect in Anisa Scott killing held on $1.5 million bail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third man accused of participating in the killing of an 11-year-old girl who was riding in a car when she was shot appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom Monday.

Seventeen-year-old Jerry Ward, Jr., is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the death of Anisa Scott as well as attempted first degree attempted homicide for allegedly shooting at the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in, Christopher Carthens. Investigators say Carthens was the intended target when Anisa was struck in the head by a bullet.

Appearing in court, a judge set Ward’s bail at $1.5 million. Ward also faces a felony bail jumping charge. Ward was arrested last Wednesday. At the time, the Madison Police Dept. added they had linked him to looting that took place during the protests following the death of George Floyd.

His capture followed the arrests of the other two defendants accused of participating in the shooting, Parion Carreon and Andre Brown. Cash bail for Brown was set at $1.5 million, and $2 million for Carreon. Carreon is also facing charges in cases unrelated to Anisa’s killing.

19-year-old Perion Carreon, 16-year-old Andre Brown and 17-year-old Jerry Ward (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

