Alleged drunk driver smashes through Goodman Center wall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested overnight after smashing through a wall at the Goodman Center, causing significant damage to the building.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the black sedan went completely through the brick wall and ended up halfway inside the building, at 149 Waubesa Dr. A gaping hole could be seen from the street after the car was removed.

The driver, Patrick Casey, told investigators he was having trouble with his brakes, but also admitted that he had been drinking, MPD’s incident report stated.

He was arrested on a count of operating while intoxicated, first offense, police added.

