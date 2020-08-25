American Red Cross needs volunteers as people opt to stay home due to pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just within a few weeks we've seen wildfires in California and a derecho in Iowa. Now, the Red Cross needs more volunteers, not because there's a shortage, but because more people are opting to stay home during the pandemic.

“So our job is to think about what is the worst case scenario and so we want to make sure we have a couple hundred solid volunteers should we need to answer the call from the Badger State,” said Justin Kern, Communications Officer with the American Red Cross.

Roughly a third of the volunteer group is in the at-risk age group for COVID-19 complications, Kern said. He said a reasonable conversation has been had with volunteers to determine what is safe and what they are comfortable with.

“Nationally, the red cross has been putting things in place for evacuation centers, getting ready in the gulf coast area, and once they know those needs, I’m sure Wisconsinites will answer the call to help those in need,” Kern said.

If you are interested in lending a hand, visit redcross.org to explore the opportunities to help.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.