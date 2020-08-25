Advertisement

American Red Cross needs volunteers as people opt to stay home due to pandemic

(KEVN)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just within a few weeks we've seen wildfires in California and a derecho in Iowa. Now, the Red Cross needs more volunteers, not because there's a shortage, but because more people are opting to stay home during the pandemic.

“So our job is to think about what is the worst case scenario and so we want to make sure we have a couple hundred solid volunteers should we need to answer the call from the Badger State,” said Justin Kern, Communications Officer with the American Red Cross.

Roughly a third of the volunteer group is in the at-risk age group for COVID-19 complications, Kern said. He said a reasonable conversation has been had with volunteers to determine what is safe and what they are comfortable with.

“Nationally, the red cross has been putting things in place for evacuation centers, getting ready in the gulf coast area, and once they know those needs, I’m sure Wisconsinites will answer the call to help those in need,” Kern said.

If you are interested in lending a hand, visit redcross.org to explore the opportunities to help.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Protesters descend on State St.; Businesses “preparing for the worst”

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of protesters marched downtown Monday the night after the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

State

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Marine

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a 19-year-old Marine from Oak Creek who died while on a training mission off the Southern California coast.

News

MPD: Gunfire near homicide memorial strikes two occupied homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Dane County Communication confirmed the Madison Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on the 5900 block of Schroeder Rd.

Crime

3rd suspect in Anisa Scott killing held on $1.5 million bail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The third man accused of participating in the killing of an 11-year-old girl who was riding in a car when she was shot appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom Monday.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Historical Museum curator says Sterling Hall bombing is reminder of how far community has come

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fifty years ago today, four bombers made a violent statement against the U.S. government's involvement in the Vietnam war.

Sports

Kaden Zinkle golfs 100 holes in one day for charity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The dream of any golfer is to spend their entire day on the course, from sun up to sun down. For 13-year-old Kaden Zinkle, he’s living that dream while chasing the challenge of playing 100 holes in one day.

News

Police investigate body found at Warner Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police are investigating after a man was discovered deceased in a wooded portion of Warner Park near the Sherman Ave Monday afternoon, according to an incident report released Monday.

News

Evers orders special session to address police reform

Updated: 3 hours ago

Nfl

Green Bay Packers “shocked” by Kenosha officer-involved shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Bay Packers released a statement on the Sunday night shooting of a Black man in Kenosha that sparked overnight protests that have continued into Monday.

State

Protest erupts after Kenosha police shoot man from behind

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor.