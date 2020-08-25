Beloit searching for these men after a hit-and-run involving a stolen car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. released several pictures Tuesday morning of a group of young men linked to a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle.

The people in the photos were riding in the stolen vehicle at the time and investigators would like to interview them, the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Their vehicle had been stolen several nights ago on the east side of Beloit, police added. They did not release any details about the hit-and-run incident itself, including if anyone was injured in the crash.

Beloit we are looking for your help in identifying the young men in these photos. They were in a vehicle that was... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call 608-757-2244, message the PD page, or submit a P3 tip. Please refer to case number BE2036838 for Officer Muniz.

