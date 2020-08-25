Advertisement

Downtown cleanup begins, while reactions to the chaos varies

Plywood rings nearly every storefront on Capitol Square.
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At Collectivo, a popular coffee shop on the Capitol Square, plywood is all you can see.

Construction crews boarded up the coffee shop after Monday evening protests over the shooting of a Black man by a police officer in Kenosha turned destructive overnight.

It isn't just Collectivo, either. Plywood rings nearly every storefront on Capitol Square.

Shattered glass, remnants of burned dumpsters, and plenty of trash covered the area as the day broke Tuesday morning. Graffiti covered every block of the Capitol Square.

While many people are left cleaning up the mess, the reactions to the chaos are widely varied.

"A lot of people really don't care," argued Michael Gransberry, who has lived in Madison for two decades. "I think there's a lot of people hiding behind the Black Lives Matter movement and they're using that."

Meanwhile, on University of Wisconsin graduate student, Leonard Buckler celebrated the scene. He told NBC15 News that moments like these are how change comes about.

"Destroy as much as you can. That's how change happens," he said. "I mean why do we go to war? To make change happen. So if tha'ts the way people have to make a war, then it's going to happen."

Destruction in Madison... graffiti, charred dumpsters and garbage, shattered glass... block after block after block on...

Posted by Amelia Jones on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

As the sounds of shoveling glass echoed in the background, some business owners described feeling more defeated than ever by this latest wave of destruction rippling through downtown Madison.

So, while people are hungry for change and calling for justice for Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in Kenosha, they don’t necessarily agree on whether what happened overnight is the best way to acheive that.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Crime

Beloit searching for these men after a hit-and-run involving a stolen car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Beloit Police Dept. released several pictures Tuesday morning of a group of young men linked to a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle.

Coronavirus

Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
A lawsuit has been filed by a conservative law firm that seeks overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

Crime

Alleged drunk driver smashes through Goodman Center wall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 31-year-old man was arrested overnight after smashing through a wall at the Goodman Center, causing significant damage to the building.

Latest News

Crime

Stabbing victim blames “big, yellow bird” for attack, Madison police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
MPD officers found the man shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Rd.

State

Nearly $800K raised for Jacob Blake in less than a day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In less than a day, an online fundraiser for the man shot Sunday by a Kenosha police officer has raised over a quarter-million dollars.

Local

Sen. Johnson, Rep. Steil urge Evers “maintain order” after latest protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to restore order following a second night of violent protests in Kenosha.

Local

6 arrests in downtown Madison protests; windows shattered, numerous fires started

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of protesters marched downtown Monday the night after the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Crime

Father of Black man shot by Kenosha police says son is paralyzed from waist down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Father of a Black man shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police tells Chicago Sun-Times that son is paralyzed from waist down.

Birthday

Birthdays for Tuesday, August 25

Updated: 6 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!