Fitchburg parent sues to block PHMDC’s order barring in-person classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg parent whose children attend a local religious school filed suit Tuesday against Dane County’s top health officer, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block her agency’s order mandating all public and private schools in the county to start the school year with online-only classes for most students.

In her petition to the state high court, Sarah James argues that PHMDC Public Health Officer Janel Heinrich does not have the legal authority to prevent students from attending in-person classes. She also claims the order violates her constitutional right by infringing on her family’s right to worship as they please.

Additionally, she asks the Justices to block any further orders by Heinrich that are based on the same claims of authority the agency used when issuing the order in question as well as any others that close private schools or restrict public gatherings.

James’ lawsuit points out that her children had already returned to school and were in class for two days before the PHMDC issued the emergency order late Friday afternoon. She argues that because the school year starts at approximately the same time every year there is no emergency in this situation that would require and emergency.

She goes on to contend that she sends her kids to a religious school because she believes it is essential they receive a faith-based education, and that such education happens in-person and “together with others as part of the body of Christ.” The order, the lawsuit states, stops students from going to any private, in-person, faith-based school.

The order required all schools in Dane Co. provide online-only instruction to students between the third and twelfth grades. Classes for K-2 students could still meet in-person with precautions outlined in the emergency order.

The Supreme Court has ordered Heinrich to file a response by 4 p.m. on Friday, August 28.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.