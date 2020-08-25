Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dashcam catches moment car crashes into GA. police officer during traffic stop

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CNN) - Dashcam video caught the moment a Georgia police officer was hit during a traffic stop on the side of an interstate last weekend.

A Dunwoody police officer was outside his vehicle talking to a driver he'd just pulled over for speeding when a DUI suspect slammed into the officer's SUV.

The SUV knocked into the officer, pushing him into the driver he had pulled over, who ended up over the guardrail.

Police say they both went to the hospital to get checked out and neither of them were seriously injured.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted on Facebook about the crash, saying it should be a reminder for drivers to move over when vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and charges have not yet been filed in the case.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: moments ago
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

Local

State of Emergency declared for Wisconsin in wake of violent protests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Shortly after announcing an increased National Guard presence following two days of violent demonstrations, Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency across the state.

National Politics

Melania Trump’s night: GOP convention stars first lady

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Dashcam catches moment car crashes into GA. police officer during traffic stop

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
A Dunwoody police officer was outside his vehicle talking to a driver he'd just pulled over for speeding when a DUI suspect slammed into the officer's SUV.

National

Alabama delegation split between Charlotte, Alabama

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National

911 tells N.C. man there’s no one to send to his break-in

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Friis says hours after he made that original call to 911, he got a call from a deputy.

National

Governor declares emergency after police shooting of Blake

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National

911 tells N.C. man there's no one to send to his break-in

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only to be told officers were busy and couldn't respond.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases jump Tuesday, but not as much as total tests

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s not unsurprising for the number of confirmed cases and tests to jump markedly on a Tuesday.