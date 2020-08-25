Heat, Humidity, And Storm Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A "First Alert Day" has been issued Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday...

A boundary has stalled out just north of the area. This will keep the storm activity to our north through the middle of the week. In the absence of storm activity, hot and humid conditions will return. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be into the lower 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. That boundary will start to sag southward Thursday and Friday bringing increased storm chances.

Storms Thursday and Friday could be on the strong to severe side. All types of severe weather will be possible along with heavy rainfall. A cold front will push through Friday into Saturday bringing an end to the active weather. Cooler and more comfortable weather returns for the weekend. Another weathermaker will move in by early next week.

