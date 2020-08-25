Advertisement

Hot weather brings two First Alert days this week

NBC15 meteorologists have declared First Alert Days for Wednesday & Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next several days. Highs will be near or above 90 degrees with high dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will push heat indices into the 90s if not 100s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory will likely be issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday. Peak heat indices will be in the 95 to 105 degree range during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will approach the state later Thursday and Friday. This will trigger showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday night and continuing Friday. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. We are currently under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday night into Friday.

Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of strong wind, large hail and/or tornadoes.

