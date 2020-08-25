Kaden Zinkle golfs 100 holes in one day for charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The dream of any golfer is to spend their entire day on the course, from sun up to sun down.

For 13-year-old Kaden Zinkle, he’s living that dream while chasing the challenge of playing 100 holes in one day.

“Me and my friends were kind of joking about playing as much as we could. And then I went home that night and thought about it a little more.” Zinkle said, explaining the inspiration behind his full day of golf.

“I did a little math and thought, ‘if I play quick enough, I could play 100 holes.”

100 holes in one day. Simple as that.

Kaden arrived to Lake Windsor Country Club in DeForest at 5:45 AM for a tee time. Even if the sun goes to rest before him, that won’t stop the kid chasing a new milestone.

“I have glow in the dark balls so if I have to go there, I will.”

Monday was about more than setting a new career high in holes played in one day, but Kaden is also raising money for the

along the way. His goal, $5,000.

His previous personal best was 45 holes played in one day, by the time he reached hole 43 at 11 AM, Kaden showed no signs of slowing down.

The holes were the goal on the course, but off of it, his main objective was raising money for his community.

“I think there’s a lot of people that can do that. They just choose not to and just kind of feel good that I am able to do that.”

