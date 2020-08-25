Advertisement

Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting


By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have put off implementing body cameras for police officers, even though leaders unanimously endorsed them more than three years ago as a way to increase police accountability and collect evidence at scenes of domestic violence.

The delays meant that officers who were on the scene of Sunday night’s shooting of Jacob Blake were not equipped with technology that could give their perspective on the shooting.

Instead, the public has only seen video captured by a neighbor that shows an officer shooting Blake in the back several times as the 29-year-old unarmed Black man tried to get into a vehicle with his children. 

