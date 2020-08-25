Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

Gov. Evers
Gov. Evers(DHSWI)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A lawsuit has been filed by a conservative law firm that seeks overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

The lawsuit filed by Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of three western Wisconsin residents argues that Evers did not have the legal authority to issue the order.

It took effect Aug. 1 and is scheduled to run until Sept. 28. Wisconsin is one of 34 states with such an order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Several other state orders also face legal challenges.

Two Polk County residents and one in St. Croix County filed the lawsuit. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Alleged drunk driver smashes through Goodman Center wall

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 31-year-old man was arrested overnight after smashing through a wall at the Goodman Center, causing significant damage to the building.

Crime

Stabbing victim blames “big, yellow bird” for attack, Madison police say

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
MPD officers found the man shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Rd.

State

Nearly $800K raised for Jacob Blake in less than a day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In less than a day, an online fundraiser for the man shot Sunday by a Kenosha police officer has raised over a quarter-million dollars.

Local

Sen. Johnson, Rep. Steil urge Evers “maintain order” after latest protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to restore order following a second night of violent protests in Kenosha.

Latest News

Local

6 arrests in downtown Madison protests; windows shattered, numerous fires started

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of protesters marched downtown Monday the night after the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Crime

Father of Black man shot by Kenosha police says son is paralyzed from waist down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Father of a Black man shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police tells Chicago Sun-Times that son is paralyzed from waist down.

Birthday

Birthdays for Tuesday, August 25

Updated: 3 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!

Local

Madison Mayor addresses Monday night protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a news release, dumpsters fires were set by protesters and two liquor stores, a candy store and other businesses were broken into.

Coronavirus

Ohio State suspends over 200 students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
It has suspended more than two hundred students after they attended or hosted parties before classes had even started.

National Politics

Poll: Trump’s approval rating remains stable leading up to RNC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Holzberg
President Donald Trump’s overall job approval rating and voter assessments of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic have remained stable this summer, according to data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.