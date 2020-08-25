Madison city leaders urge peaceful protests Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis described the what happened near Capitol Square overnight as the most destruction he’s ever seen in terms of damage downtown.

He made the comment Tuesday afternoon as city leaders gathered to discuss the events of the previous night and urge demonstrators planning to head to State St. Tuesday night to remain peaceful. (Watch the full news conference here)

“I understand people are angry,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m angry. But, we need to channel our anger into finding solutions. It is past time for this destruction to end.”

Rhodes-Conway explained that while the city supports everyone’s right to protest peacefully, the City’s first obligation is protecting their lives, homes, and property.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in Madison damage “The city’s first priority is protecting people’s lives, homes and property.” “Our city supports first amendment rights and peaceful protest.” pic.twitter.com/AraZFjm5PC — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) August 25, 2020

Council President Sheri Carter echoed Rhodes-Conway, saying she was angry and understood that other were as well. Carter added that she understood the need to express that anger, but reminded those demonstrating, “we protest for change, not for the breaking.”

As peaceful demonstrations were already happening downtown, Acting Chief Vic Wahl said his department has not requested assistance from the National Guard for Tuesday night.

Shortly before the city leaders’ new conference, Gov. Tony Evers announced he was doubling the number of Guard soldiers being deployed to Kenosha and declared a State of Emergency that would give the Adjutant General a freer hand in deploying resources.

Referring to the previous night, Wahl said he could tell a group had headed to the protest, not focused on expression, but violence and destruction.” He estimated 40 businesses sustained damage and were looted. Multiple fires were started in trash cans and in dumpsters.

“We support first amendment rights, but we do not condone the destruction.” -Wahl pic.twitter.com/eChIMIbstq — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) August 25, 2020

While Davis had earlier talked about the destruction he witnessed overnight, he noted his firefighters were able to reach most blazes within minutes early Tuesday morning. He said their ability depended on the crowd around any fires.

To that end, he complimented Madison police officers on helping clear locations so his firefighters could work. Later in the news conference, he jumped to the police department’s defense when a question about controversy over police use of chemical crowd control methods. Davis told reporters in some cases firefighters would not have been able to reach some fires Tuesday nearly as quickly without them.

According to the Madison Police Dept. incident report six arrests were made overnight. Authorities estimated as many as 500 people were there at any given time.

"You are not advancing a cause when you break into a liquor store and lob cans and bottles at horses and mounted officers." Joining with Chief Wahl, Chief Davis and Council President Carter to ask for calm. "It's past time for this senseless destruction to end." pic.twitter.com/Etw6DnxIpY — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) August 25, 2020

