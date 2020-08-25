Madison Mayor addresses Monday night protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement early Tuesday morning addressing the Monday night protests that erupted in downtown Madison following the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

“Madison saw another night of looting and senseless destruction in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha,” Rhodes-Conway said.

According to a news release, dumpsters fires were set by protesters and two liquor stores, a candy store and other businesses were broken into.

“Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This behavior does not build a movement -- it undercuts the movement, and in Madison, it divides a community that largely supports change.”

Police say they have arrested 6 individuals in connection to the events.

The full statement from Rhodes-Conway can be read below.

