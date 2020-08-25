Advertisement

Madison Mayor addresses Monday night protests

"It is time to work together to put our energy and our anger into more productive measures"
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway during an interview with NBC15 News on Wednesday
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway during an interview with NBC15 News on Wednesday(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement early Tuesday morning addressing the Monday night protests that erupted in downtown Madison following the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

“Madison saw another night of looting and senseless destruction in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha,” Rhodes-Conway said.

According to a news release, dumpsters fires were set by protesters and two liquor stores, a candy store and other businesses were broken into.

“Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This behavior does not build a movement -- it undercuts the movement, and in Madison, it divides a community that largely supports change.”

Police say they have arrested 6 individuals in connection to the events.

The full statement from Rhodes-Conway can be read below.

Madison firefighters and police were called to numerous dumpster fires, which were quickly suppressed.

It is time to work together to put our energy and our anger into more productive measures. There are so many options - reach out to your state representatives, county supervisors and city alders about legislative changes, and attend hearings and committee meetings. Work to make a difference in your community, by volunteering to help young people find jobs, internships, and mentors with life experiences similar to theirs. Support community centers and community-based organizations. And work for change at the federal level to bring the resources and support we need in our community.

Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor

