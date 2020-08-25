Advertisement

Man who tried to hide over 160 grams of meth from deputies sentenced to federal prison

Gavel
Gavel(AP images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who tried to hide over 160 grams of methamphetamine from deputies with the intent to distribute it was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday.

On Nov. 10, 2019, a Crawford County Sheriff’s Department deputy saw an SUV driving erratically near Soldiers Grove. According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), the SUV stopped on a side street and the driver got out and walked away. The deputy said he saw the driver, 32-year-old Travis Johnson of Gays Mills, attempt to hide on the patio of a nearby residence. Johnson was already on extended supervision for drug-related charges at the time.

The deputy got out of his squad car and said Johnson left his hiding place and walked toward the deputy. When the deputy searched Johnson's car, he found several grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale coated in white residue and hypodermic needles. They also found gem baggies.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma said the deputy then searched the patio where Johnson was hiding and found a bag that had 162 grams of methamphetamine in it.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Johnson to six and one-half years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

