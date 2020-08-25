Advertisement

McDonald’s launches new McNugget, McFlurry flavors

McDonald's has introduced two new menu items: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.
McDonald's has introduced two new menu items: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
Aug. 25, 2020
(CNN) - McDonald’s has introduced two new menu items: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.

It’s an attempt by McDonald’s to lure customers back during the pandemic.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets is the first new McNuggets flavor in the US since they first hit the menu in 1983. The spicy version has a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers.

They come with the company's first new dipping sauce in three years: Mighty Hot Sauce. The sauce includes a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilies, and garlic.

As for the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, it includes vanilla soft-serve ice cream, Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces, and caramel topping.

Both new items will hit US restaurants on Sept. 16 and will be available for a limited time.

