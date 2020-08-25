Metro Transit says to expect detours, delays Tuesday
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Metro Transit said passengers should prepare for unexpected detours and delays for the rest of the evening Tuesday.
The service tweeted around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday they will be detouring from lower State Street to Gorham/Johnson.
They also said drivers will do their best to stick to the regularly scheduled service as open streets allow.
