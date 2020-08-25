Metro Transit says to expect detours, delays Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Metro Transit said passengers should prepare for unexpected detours and delays for the rest of the evening Tuesday.

The service tweeted around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday they will be detouring from lower State Street to Gorham/Johnson.

Metro is detouring from lower State St. to Gorham/Johnson. Passengers should be prepared for unexpected detours and delays throughout the evening. Drivers will do their best to maintain regularly scheduled service as open streets allow. — Metro Transit (@mymetrobus) August 25, 2020

They also said drivers will do their best to stick to the regularly scheduled service as open streets allow.

