Nearly $800K raised for Jacob Blake in less than a day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - In less than a day, an online fundraiser for the man shot Sunday by a Kenosha police officer has raised over a quarter-million dollars.

On Monday morning, a GoFundMe campaign was created to benefit Jacob Blake. Since then, more than 28,000 people have donated to the “Justice for Jacob Blake” drive and as of 9:30 a.m. they had pledged approximately $780,000, the website show.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money will go towards paying Blake’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children, and therapy costs. It has a goal of $1 million.

“As we fight for Justice and understanding, our family has and will face many trials during this time,” the site read. “Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation.”

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Anger over the shooting spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

The southeastern Wisconsin city became the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of police shooting Blake as he leaned into his SUV — apparently while three of his children were sitting in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media. The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.