New COVID-19 cases jump Tuesday, but not as much as total tests

It’s not unsurprising for the number of confirmed cases and tests to jump markedly on a Tuesday
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 250 more new, confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded Tuesday by the Dept. of Health Services, but since the number of total tests performed more than doubled, the percentage of positive tests actually fell more than a full percentage point below the recent average.

It’s not unsurprising for the number of confirmed cases and tests to jump markedly on a Tuesday, as the previous day’s results are typically the lowest - or near the lowest - of any given week.

In all, the most recent DHS numbers show 638 more cases were recorded, pushing the total number of people who tested positive in Wisconsin to 71,492. Because nearly 10,000 total tests were tallied Tuesday as well, the percentage of confirmed cases dipped to 6.4 percent. Over the past two weeks, an average of eight percent of tests were coming back positive.

DHS’ daily tracker showed 13 more people have died from complications related to coronavirus. That ties the second highest total recorded since late June and is the ninth time since then that 13 deaths were reported. The only worse day during that span was July 31 when DHS recorded 15 deaths.

Since the outbreak began, 1,094 deaths in Wisconsin have been linked to COVID-19.

Of the more than 70,000 positive tests, just over ten percent, or 7,385, of cases remain active.

