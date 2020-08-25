Advertisement

Ohio State suspends over 200 students

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ohio State University has begun to crack down on large gatherings.

It has suspended more than two hundred students after they attended or hosted parties before classes had even started.

University officials issued 228 suspensions between last Wednesday and Saturday.

They said last week that students who had hosted or attended parties of Ten or more people without face coverings or social distancing would face disciplinary actions.

“To the people who are not following those guidelines, we want them to know that we take this seriously and that their behavior will impact everybody else, so we will take action if they do not adhere to our requirements,” said Ben Johnson, director of media relations for Ohio State University.

University leaders said that dozens of student conduct cases have been opened.

