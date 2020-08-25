Advertisement

Overture Center to light up to honor anniversary of women’s right to vote

The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center)
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will glow purple and gold on Wednesday to honor the hundredth anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

It is part of the campaign “Forward Into Light” where buildings across the nation will participate to honor women’s right to vote, according to a news release.

The name for the campaign comes the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”

The 19th Amendment prohibits the state and federal government from denying citizens the right to vote based on their sex.

The Overture Center in Madison lit up in rainbow colors in June in support of Pride Month.

