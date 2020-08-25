Police make arrest in shots fired incident, say homeowner found a bullet hole in their bedroom

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Police made an arrest in a shots fired incident at night in early August after a homeowner found a bullet hole through their bedroom window.

Middleton police said they responded to a shots fired incident around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at the 300 block of Northbrook Drive, according to a news release. They said they found multiple shell casings, but there were no injuries reported. Police said a few days after the incident, a resident said they found a bullet hole through their bedroom window.

Officers said they were nearby the scene at the time of the call, and saw a vehicle leaving the area quickly. Police said they determined that Leander H. Jones III was allegedly inside the car.

Detectives developed a probable cause to arrest Jones related to this incident for allegedly recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm. The charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Police say Jones is currently in the Dane County Jail on a probation violation. This incident is still being investigated and police said it appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.