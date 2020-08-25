Advertisement

Protesters descend on State St.; Businesses “preparing for the worst”

Businesses board their windows and doors as protesters march in downtown Madison on August 24, 2020.
Businesses board their windows and doors as protesters march in downtown Madison on August 24, 2020.(WMTV/Brittney Ermon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of protesters marched downtown Monday the night after the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Demonstrators started at the Capitol steps early in the evening and began marching up and down State Street. As of 10 p.m., about 70 people were participating with more people arriving as the night wore on.

Police presence was limited during the protests. Some mounted officers were scene in the area early in the evening, but stayed back.

A Madison Police Dept. spokesperson told NBC15 News they were monitoring the situation. He added that officers were close by, but they were trying to give the protesters some space.

As protesters marched, owners and employees of some downtown businesses were downtown as well, but for a different reason.

They were seen boarding up their windows and doors as a precaution.

One business owner told NBC15 News he “was preparing for the worst.”

The protesters said they expected the protest to remain peaceful and they they are out there because they are tired of the injustice in the black community and police brutality.

