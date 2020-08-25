Sen. Johnson, Rep. Steil urge Evers “maintain order” after latest protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to restore order following a second night of violent protests in Kenosha.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Rep. Bryan Steil told Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian they should go ahead and request federal help containing the violence that following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. Steil added he is prepared to support that request.

“The violence and destruction we witnessed the past two nights in Kenosha needs to be stopped,” he said. Public safety must be assured.”

Also Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson reiterated his call for demonstrators to remain peaceful and to give time for the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s investigation into the incident to be completed.

In addition to the destruction in Kenosha, Johnson also referenced the overnight protests in Madison, calling on local officials to dedicate the resources to maintain safety and security in Wisconsin. Six people were arrested in the Madison demonstrations, in which several downtown businesses had their windows shattered and multiple fires were set.

“Peaceful protesting is a constitutionally protected form of free speech. Rioting is not. It must not be allowed to continue,” Johnson said.

The Wisconsin Senator also recommended Evers provide a “sufficient” number of National Guard members to quell the violence. On Monday, Evers authorized the activation of 125 soldiers to help protect Kenosha.

