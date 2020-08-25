Advertisement

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Milwaukee Brewers' Justin Smoak, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Justin Smoak, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Steve Megargee
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Omar Narvaez added a solo home run to help the Brewers win their opener of a 10-game homestand.

Curt Casali and Eugenio Suarez homered for Cincinnati. Bauer began the night with an 0.68 ERA that led the majors.

But he fell behind 4-0 in the first four innings Monday as the Brewers reversed their season-long trend of slow starts.

