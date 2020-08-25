Some private school parents frustrated, blindsided by Dane Co. emergency order

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Dane County emergency order went into effect Monday. The order, issued on Friday, has already spurred protests and the possibility of lawsuits.

The order bans all Dane County students, in grades three through 12, from returning to the classroom immediately - schools have to start with virtual learning.

Many private school parents feel blindsided by what they say is a sudden change.

“My impression was certainly that somebody changed the rules at the last minute, and that feels unfair,” said Benjamin Farrow, a parent at Blessed Sacrament School.

Benjamin and his wife Amanda always planned to keep their three kids in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

“Both of us grew up public school kids all the way through,” Benjamin explained, adding he and his wife believe in public education.

However, when school shut down in spring, the couple quickly realized virtual learning was not a good fit.

“The younger two were not really able to [know] how to use the technology, how to type,” Amanda remembered.

Looking for an in-person option in fall 2020, the couple transferred schools and enrolled their kids at Blessed Sacrament, a private Catholic school that was preparing to start in-person learning.

“I was very much satisfied and confident with the plan they had,” Benjamin said.

Now, the couple is facing going back to virtual instruction as required under the new Dane County Emergency Order issued Friday.

“It’s very difficult to understand the abrupt change of course,” Benjamin said.

Many parents NBC15 spoke with said they are upset with the timing of the order. Some private schools had already the started the year and now have to change course. Blessed Sacrament had planned to start in-person learning on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

A parent told NBC15 Blessed Sacrament has pushed the first day of school to Sept. 8, when they will start virtual learning.

However, some parents had the opposite reaction to the Farrows. Peggy Nolan had already decided on virtual learning for her son; she said she is high risk for COVID-19.

“I personally am relieved that this order happened, I just think this is the right thing to do,” Nolan said, adding, “I don’t think I’m going to feel comfortable until there is a vaccine.”

Nolan said she is unhappy with how the Diocese of Madison handled the re-opening of Catholic schools.

“By requiring the this group of people, children especially, to be in school, along with staff members who may be at high risk seemed to me to completely contradict what we’re supposed to be doing as Catholics, and I really think the the bishop here is not following the science,” Nolan explained.

While she feels safer with the order in place, Nolan said she understands other parents’ concern. For parents like the Farrows, they do not know what the school year will look like now.

“We haven’t quite figured out all the logistics yet, I think we’ll just have to be a little creative,” Amanda said.

NBC15 reached out to Public Health Madison and Dane County for a response to parents’ concerns. In a statement, PHMDC said, “Based on our current average number of cases per day, it is not safe for all grade levels to open for in-person instruction. We understand that this decisions has wide-reaching community impact.”

The statement went on to say that public health expected the state to release metrics to inform school reopening plans: “When DHS school guidance was released on Wednesday, 8/19, it did not include any such metrics...In the absence of the state metrics framework, our team had to quickly adapt metrics to be used locally.” PHMDC said they put out their new order as quickly as possible.

