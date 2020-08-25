Advertisement

Stabbing victim blames “big, yellow bird” for attack, Madison police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A forty-year-old man who suffered stab wounds to his chest and collar bone told investigators with the Madison Police Dept. that he was attacked by a “big, yellow bird.”

MPD officers found the man shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Rd. after they responded to reports of a stabbing, the department’s incident report stated.

When the officers tried to help him, the man said he did not want to be touched, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained. He did however consent to being treated by Madison Fire Dept. paramedics.

The injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

A witness told them the victim was arguing with another man right before the incident.

