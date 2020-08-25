State of Emergency declared for Wisconsin in wake of violent protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shortly after announcing an increased National Guard presence following two days of violent demonstrations, Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency across the state.

In his statement announcing the declaration, Evers noted he plans to double the number of Guard soldiers being sent to Kenosha County to 250 and continue adjusting that number as warranted. The emergency order is designed to allow state agencies to assist in responding to emergency situations and to let the Adjutant General activate additional elements of the National Guard as he deems necessary.

“The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger,” Evers said in his statement regarding the National Guard increase.

The declaration comes after some protesters vandalized businesses and set dozens of buildings on fire in a city where police shot a Black man multiple times, apparently in the back in view of his children. The shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities.

