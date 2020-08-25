Advertisement

State of Emergency declared for Wisconsin in wake of violent protests

A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shortly after announcing an increased National Guard presence following two days of violent demonstrations, Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency across the state.

In his statement announcing the declaration, Evers noted he plans to double the number of Guard soldiers being sent to Kenosha County to 250 and continue adjusting that number as warranted. The emergency order is designed to allow state agencies to assist in responding to emergency situations and to let the Adjutant General activate additional elements of the National Guard as he deems necessary.

“The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger,” Evers said in his statement regarding the National Guard increase.

The declaration comes after some protesters vandalized businesses and set dozens of buildings on fire in a city where police shot a Black man multiple times, apparently in the back in view of his children. The shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases jump Tuesday, but not as much as total tests

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s not unsurprising for the number of confirmed cases and tests to jump markedly on a Tuesday.

Local

Evers steps up National Guard presence to quell violence during protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin National Guard will step up its presence Tuesday night in an attempt to quell the violence that has plagued Kenosha since the shooting of a Black man by one of its officers over the weekend.

Nfl

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Local

Downtown cleanup begins, while reactions to the chaos varies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Shattered glass, remnants of burned dumpsters, and plenty of trash covered the area as the day broke Tuesday morning.

Latest News

Crime

Beloit searching for these men after a hit-and-run involving a stolen car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Beloit Police Dept. released several pictures Tuesday morning of a group of young men linked to a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle.

Coronavirus

Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
A lawsuit has been filed by a conservative law firm that seeks overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

Crime

Alleged drunk driver smashes through Goodman Center wall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 31-year-old man was arrested overnight after smashing through a wall at the Goodman Center, causing significant damage to the building.

Crime

Stabbing victim blames “big, yellow bird” for attack, Madison police say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
MPD officers found the man shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Rd.

State

Nearly $800K raised for Jacob Blake in less than a day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In less than a day, an online fundraiser for the man shot Sunday by a Kenosha police officer has raised over a quarter-million dollars.

Local

Sen. Johnson, Rep. Steil urge Evers “maintain order” after latest protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to restore order following a second night of violent protests in Kenosha.