Two teens say man was pointing a gun at their chest, police
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police said two teenagers standing outside a hotel early Tuesday morning saw a laser dot pointed at one of their chests from a man pointing a gun at him.
The teenagers, both 13, were getting some air around 2:10 a.m. at the 4800 block of Hayes Road, according to an incident report.
One of the boys said he spotted a laser dot on his chest, looked across the street and saw a man pointing a gun at him. Police said both boys ran to tell an adult about it and called the police.
Police have not located a suspect.
