Two teens say man was pointing a gun at their chest, police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police said two teenagers standing outside a hotel early Tuesday morning saw a laser dot pointed at one of their chests from a man pointing a gun at him.

The teenagers, both 13, were getting some air around 2:10 a.m. at the 4800 block of Hayes Road, according to an incident report.

One of the boys said he spotted a laser dot on his chest, looked across the street and saw a man pointing a gun at him. Police said both boys ran to tell an adult about it and called the police.

Police have not located a suspect.

