Woman pronounced dead after tubing incident

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Deputies say a woman is dead after a tubing incident on Friday morning.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the victim, Lynda S. Mueller, was tubing with people down the Wisconsin River when she became tangled with a fallen tree. She freed herself and walked to a nearby sandbar.

After walking to the sandbar, she said she had difficulty breathing, became limp and CPR was started on her. It was then, around 11:00 a.m., that the Iowa County Dispatch Center received a call for CPR in progress on someone near the Wisconsin River, between the Highway 14 boat landing and Trader’s Campground in Arena Township.

Deputies said CPR was continued until emergency services arrived who took over. They requested Medflight and around 12:20 p.m., a Medflight doctor pronounced Mueller dead of natural causes.

The Iowa County Coroner’s Office was requested, as well as the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home to assist Mueller’s family.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.