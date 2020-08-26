Advertisement

2 dead, 1 injured in Kenosha shooting

Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2 people are dead and 1 more injured in a shooting in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

That shooting resulted in 2 deaths. A third victim was injured and transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing. Police are not releasing any further details about the shooting at this time, and the names, ages, and cities of residences for the victims are still being determined.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Investigators are aware of the social media videos being circulated regarding the incident. Anyone who has video or photos is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MPD: four arrests made in overnight protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Madison police say four people were arrested in connection to the protests taking place downtown

News

Police body cam study in Kenosha

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

GoFundMe page for Jacob Blake raises over than $1 million

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Lady Melania Trump is keynote speaker at RNC Day 2

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Baseball

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Local

Hundreds turn out for downtown Madison protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The night after demonstrations in downtown Madison ended in destruction and fires, protesters returned to Capitol Square on Tuesday evening to call for an end to to racial injustice.

News

Hundreds gather for protests in downtown Madison

Updated: 6 hours ago

State

Wisconsin should call in Nat’l Guard, Pres. Trump tweets hours after Evers increases deployment

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
“Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!” the President wrote.

State

Navy vet makes Christmas ornaments for Old Glory Honor Flight vets

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Steve Henry says he’ll simply continue stockpiling until the day comes he can present his gift.

Coronavirus

Fitchburg parent sues to block PHMDC’s order barring in-person classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The order required all schools in Dane Co. provide online-only instruction to students between the third and twelfth grades.