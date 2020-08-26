Advertisement

ALERT DAYS: High heat, humidity, hail expected for rest of the week

By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next couple days. Highs will be near or above 90 degrees with high dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will push heat indices into the 90s if not 100s.

Today and Thursday are First Alert Days due to high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas west of Madison today. Peak heat indices will be in the 95 to 105 degree range during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will approach the state later Thursday and Friday. This will trigger showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday night and continuing Friday. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. We are currently under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday night into Friday.

Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of strong wind, large hail and/or tornadoes.

Cooler and more comfortable conditions are expected for the weekend.

