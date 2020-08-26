Attorney General Kaul calls violence and destruction of Kenosha ‘despicable'

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement about the shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday, calling the violence and destruction “despicable.”

"While the two people who were killed and the person who was injured by gunfire have not yet been identified, we are thinking of their destroyed futures and their friends and families that must live with this overwhelming grief," said Kaul.

Kaul continued by saying that Kenosha residents deserve the opportunity to grieve, peacefully protest and to call for change. However, he added that those who were heavily armed and have "come to Kenosha to attempt to spur chaos" have caused harm to people and should leave the city.

A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha.

Two people were killed Tuesday night and a third was wounded in an attack apparently carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

The attorney general finished his statement by calling on leaders to unify people and work together for change.

