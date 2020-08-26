Biden calls violence during Kenosha protests “needless” and “wrong”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden described protests against police brutality “a right and absolutely necessary,” but criticized the violence that plagued recent ones in Kenosha - and in Madison.

In a tweet, the former vice president said he had spoken to Jacob Blake’s family and told them “justice must and will be done.” Blake was shot on Sunday in Kenosha in the back, while three of his children looked on. His family’s attorney said Tuesday that he is is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Biden also said his heart was with Blake’s children and referenced Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd who was shot and killed in Minneapolis. “Like Gianna Floyd, they’re asking ‘Why? Why Daddy?‘”

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick.



Is this the country we want to be?



Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

He continued saying that the wisest words he had heard spoken so far about the shooting was from Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson. ”She looked at the damage done in her community and she said this, quote This doesn’t reflect my son or my family’,” Biden said.

Biden echoed his earlier released statement on the shooting, saying that what he saw in the video "makes me sick."

Biden ended the video by pushing for unity as a country. “So let’s unite, and heal, do justice, end the violence, and systemic racism in this country now,” he said.

