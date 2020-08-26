Advertisement

Biden calls violence during Kenosha protests “needless” and “wrong”

Joe Biden tweets about Jacob Blake
Joe Biden tweets about Jacob Blake(Joe Biden twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden described protests against police brutality “a right and absolutely necessary,” but criticized the violence that plagued recent ones in Kenosha - and in Madison.

In a tweet, the former vice president said he had spoken to Jacob Blake’s family and told them “justice must and will be done.” Blake was shot on Sunday in Kenosha in the back, while three of his children looked on. His family’s attorney said Tuesday that he is is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Biden also said his heart was with Blake’s children and referenced Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd who was shot and killed in Minneapolis. “Like Gianna Floyd, they’re asking ‘Why? Why Daddy?‘”

He continued saying that the wisest words he had heard spoken so far about the shooting was from Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson. ”She looked at the damage done in her community and she said this, quote This doesn’t reflect my son or my family’,” Biden said.

Biden echoed his earlier released statement on the shooting, saying that what he saw in the video "makes me sick."

Biden ended the video by pushing for unity as a country. “So let’s unite, and heal, do justice, end the violence, and systemic racism in this country now,” he said.

