Advertisement

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

The Bucks refused to come out of the locker room for their playoff game as well
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond broke the story shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of the locker room for their playoff match-up against the Orlando Magic.

Diamond reported that the Brewers met Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether or not they should play. After opting to sit in protest, the team in the opposing dugout, the Cincinnati Reds, followed suit. Diamond explained, by doing so, the Brewers would not be forced to forfeit the game.

After ESPN reported that league sources confirmed to them that the Brewers-Reds game was canceled, one of its writers, Jeff Passan, said even more teams are discussing not playing as well, including the Seattle Mariners. Passan noted that the Mariners have the most Black players of any MLB team.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Bucks refused to leave the locker room for their playoff game. Following that decision, the NBA chose to cancel the other two games scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.

Baseball

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Sports

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

Nfl

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Latest News

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Steve Megargee
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports

Kaden Zinkle golfs 100 holes in one day for charity

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The dream of any golfer is to spend their entire day on the course, from sun up to sun down. For 13-year-old Kaden Zinkle, he’s living that dream while chasing the challenge of playing 100 holes in one day.

Nfl

Green Bay Packers “shocked” by Kenosha officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Bay Packers released a statement on the Sunday night shooting of a Black man in Kenosha that sparked overnight protests that have continued into Monday.

Nba

Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter.

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks “praying for the recovery” of man shot by officer in Kenosha

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted their support for the Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha.

Nfl

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.