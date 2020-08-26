Bucks boycott playoff game to protest Kenosha shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court Wednesday.

The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.

The team boycotted their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday. Since then, violent protests have gripped the city, turning deadly late Tuesday when three people were shot and two died.

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn't leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski reported that in light of the shooting the Bucks players decided not to come out of the locker room.

The Magic has initially come out for their regular warm-ups, but also walked off the court shortly before game time.

The Bucks currently are up 3-1 in the series, so even if Wednesday’s game were forfeited they would still hold the advantage heading into Game 6.

The league nor the team have made any official announcement regarding the game or what will happen.

