Advertisement

Bucks boycott playoff game to protest Kenosha shooting

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court Wednesday.

The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.

The team boycotted their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday. Since then, violent protests have gripped the city, turning deadly late Tuesday when three people were shot and two died.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski reported that in light of the shooting the Bucks players decided not to come out of the locker room.

The Magic has initially come out for their regular warm-ups, but also walked off the court shortly before game time.

The Bucks currently are up 3-1 in the series, so even if Wednesday’s game were forfeited they would still hold the advantage heading into Game 6.

The league nor the team have made any official announcement regarding the game or what will happen.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Sports

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

Nfl

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Steve Megargee
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Latest News

Sports

Kaden Zinkle golfs 100 holes in one day for charity

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The dream of any golfer is to spend their entire day on the course, from sun up to sun down. For 13-year-old Kaden Zinkle, he’s living that dream while chasing the challenge of playing 100 holes in one day.

Nfl

Green Bay Packers “shocked” by Kenosha officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Bay Packers released a statement on the Sunday night shooting of a Black man in Kenosha that sparked overnight protests that have continued into Monday.

Nba

Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter.

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks “praying for the recovery” of man shot by officer in Kenosha

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted their support for the Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha.

Nfl

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

News

NCAA grants all fall athletes extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The NCAA announced plans to host scaled back Division I fall championships in Spring 2021 Friday after a meeting with the Division I Board of Directors. In addition, the NCAA Board of Directors voted to grant a blanket waiver for all fall athletes. Whether athletes play in the fall, spring or opt out, this year will not count towards their eligibility.