Cambria-Friesland Schools head back to class in-person

New safety measures have been put in place to protect students, teachers and staff
Cambria-Friesland in Columbia County is going back to school in person with new safety measures like plexiglass dividers
Cambria-Friesland in Columbia County is going back to school in person with new safety measures like plexiglass dividers
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This school year is going to be unlike any other. Teachers and staff at Cambria-Friesland School have put in new safety measures to get ready for students to come back to class in-person.

Cambria-Friesland has a population of about 400 students. The average class size is 15 students. The Superintendent Tim Raymond said plexiglass dividers have been ordered for students so they can learn next to other students. Elementary school students will be socially distanced in classrooms. Students will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer is placed in the hallways and classrooms.

Science teacher Jackie Drews says that she is excited to see students again but is a little apprehensive. “I know that I can be so much more effective in person,” Drews said. “But, we have to be ready to switch back to virtual at any moment.”

Superintendent Raymond said that if there is an outbreak, pivoting to virtual is an option that teachers and staff are preparing for. Drews said virtual learning in the spring was difficult because the rural area has limited internet access.

There are four tents on the school grounds to encourage teachers to take classrooms outside and have more space to socially distance students. The cafeteria has plexiglass between the cooks and students in the lunch line and students will be required to socially distance at tables.

The first day of school at Cambria-Friesland are Tuesday, September 2. Raymond said that new cleaning protocols are being finalized, but he is confident they can start the school year safely and successfully. More information about the school district’s plan click here.

