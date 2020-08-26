Johnson, Steil urge Evers to reconsider bringing in federal troops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that the violence that has plagued Kenosha has turned deadly, a Wisconsin Senator and Congressman are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to revisit his decision on allowing federal troops to be deployed to the state.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Rep. Bryan Steil, whose district encompasses Kenosha, recounted asking President Donald Trump for federal assistance – and getting his approval – the previous day. The offer, the Republican congressman continued, was rejected by Evers.

“I call on the Governor to accept the President’s offer of assistance, supported by Kenosha officials, which includes National Guard from other states and federal law enforcement officers,” he explained. “The violence needs to stop now.”

FILE: Rep. Bryan Steil (R-1st) said he received President Donald Trump's approval Tuesday to deploy federal troops to Wisconsin in response to recent protests. (NBC15)

FILE: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. On Wednesday, Johnson urged Gov. Tony Evers to reconsider his decision to allow federal troops to be deployed to Wisconsin. (Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Sen. Ron Johnson too urged the governor to reconsider the presence of federal troops. The Republican senator, however, acknowledged the presence of those soldiers isn’t a silver bullet guaranteeing peace.

“It is now three days since Jacob Blake was shot. I have repeatedly urged peace, and I renew that call today,” he said. “Anarchy and chaos will not advance justice, and must be stopped.”

On Tuesday, Evers doubled the number of National Guard members available to assist law enforcement officers in Kenosha, increasing it from 125 to 250 soldiers. Shortly afterwards, he declared a state of emergency for the state. Part of that order allowed for the Adjutant General to deploy National Guard as he deems necessary.

In Wednesday’s statement, Steil described the 250 number as “woefully insufficient”

That night, Kenosha erupted into violent demonstrations for the third consecutive night. This time, though, the protests took a deadly turn. Two people were shot to death and another was wounded in an overnight confrontation.

Police clear a park during clashes with protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during demonstrations over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (David Goldman | AP)

Police are hunting for a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young white man responsible for some or all of the shootings walk past them with a semi-automatic rifle over his shoulder as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Beth said that investigators had reviewed footage and that he was confident a man would be arrested soon.

During a news conference Tuesday in which he was flanked by other city leaders, Madison Police Dept. Acting Chief Vic Wahl said the city had not requested any assistance from the National Guard.

Protests in Wisconsin’s capital remained peaceful well into the night. However, they took a more destructive turn early Wednesday morning a new group of demonstrators gathered early Wednesday morning and began marching along State Street.

By morning, four more people were arrested, several businesses had been damaged, and multiple fires set.

DAMAGE: Madison City County Building windows are smashed and there are remains of something that was burned in the street.



Community leaders say they caught "a few white individuals trying to ignite a firebomb" and when they confronted them they ran off.

