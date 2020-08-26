Advertisement

Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake identified as Atty. Gen. releases new details

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice released the name of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake over the weekend as well as several new details about the incident.

According to the DOJ, the officer, identified as Rusten Shesky, has been a member of the Kenosha Police Dept. for seven years.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the DOJ said police responded to the 28000 block of 40th Street after a woman reported her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be there.

According to the DOJ, officers tried to arrest Blake, 29, and activated a Taser in an attempt to detain him. Blake, however, continued around to the driver’s side of a vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. The report states that Shesky, holding Blake’s shirt fired off seven shots into his back.

A later investigation revealed that Blake admitted to police that he had a knife in his possession, the DOJ said. Its Dept. of Criminal Investigation reported recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of his vehicle. No other weapons were located.

No other officers fired their weapons during the incident, DOJ noted.

The DOJ said it is continuing to investigate the incident and, when it is completed, the agency will turn over its reports to a prosecutor. In instances like these, the DOJ says it likes to have its investigation complete within 30 days.

